Bangladesh economy has not collapsed: Kamrul Islam

Economy

TBS Report
27 August, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2022, 07:14 pm

Related News

Bangladesh economy has not collapsed: Kamrul Islam

TBS Report
27 August, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2022, 07:14 pm
Bangladesh economy has not collapsed: Kamrul Islam

People in Bangladesh are suffering a bit because of high commodity prices fuelled by the Russia-Ukraine war, but the economy of Bangladesh as a whole has not yet collapsed as the country still has foreign exchange reserves to the tune of $40 billion, said ruling Awami League's Presidium Member Advocate Kamrul Islam.

"The defeated forces of the 1971 Liberation War killed Bangabandhu. After he was assassinated, situation was so bad that we forgot to dream. But in 1981, Bangladesh turned around under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina," said Kamrul at a discussion meeting titled "Bangabandhu: Mahakal er Mahanayak" on the occasion of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's 47th martyrdom anniversary and National Mourning Day.

Swadhinota Sikkhok Porishad organised the programme at Dhaka Reporters Unity on Saturday.

Kamrul Islam, also a former food minister, said Bangladesh dealt with Covid-19 much better than many countries in the world.

"The BNP always lies about the Election Commission, even though no problem was found with EVMs (electronic voting machines) during elections in Narayanganj and Cumilla. For the BNP, the people are not the source of their power. They go to foreign embassies and complain against the government," he added.

Speaking as a special guest at the event, Awami League Organising Secretary Abu Saeed Al Mahmud Swapan said the people of this country will remember Bangabandhu for his contribution to the independence of Bangladesh even after 1,00,000 years.

He added that people could not afford two meals a day in the past, especially before 1996. But at present, people can eat.

Swadhinota Sikkhok Porishad President Professor Abdul Mannan presided over the programme. 

From the organisation, its general secretary Md Shahjahan Saju, Professor Sajidul Islam, Saidur Rahman Panna, Meherunnesa, Haridas Mondol Sumon, and Salimullah Selim spoke on the occasion, among others.

Bangladesh / Top News

economic collapse / Bangladesh Economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A Rohingya girl carries a child at the Kutupalang refugee camp in Cox&#039;s Bazar, Bangladesh. Photo: Reuters

Can the EU do more to help Rohingya refugees go home?

4h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

How agriculture redefined humanity’s carb intake

9h | Food
Photo: Collected

Three bakeries baking loaves with love

9h | Food
Why Goodwill is the now and future king of thrift

Why Goodwill is the now and future king of thrift

7h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

'The stock market turns around in uncertain situations'

'The stock market turns around in uncertain situations'

23m | Videos
Why can't the government do business in competition?

Why can't the government do business in competition?

2h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Why students are leaving Bangladesh?

4h | Videos
Nawazuddin set to play transgender woman in Haddi

Nawazuddin set to play transgender woman in Haddi

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

2
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

3
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

4
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay

5
23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches
Banking

23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches

6
RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally
RMG

RMG makers fear losses as Walmart cancels orders globally