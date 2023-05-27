Bangladesh economy at a crossroads, requires stability: CPD

Economy

TBS Report
27 May, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2023, 02:42 pm

Related News

Bangladesh economy at a crossroads, requires stability: CPD

TBS Report
27 May, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2023, 02:42 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) said on Saturday that the mistakes made while preparing the FY2023 budget, particularly setting unrealistic targets for major macroeconomic indicators, should not be repeated in the upcoming budget.

The CPD shared its observations on the "State of the Bangladesh Economy in FY2022-23" at its office. This marks the third review by CPD on the economy for the current fiscal year, which concludes on June 30th. According to CPD, the Bangladesh economy is currently at a critical juncture and facing one of the most challenging periods in recent history.

"Given the current circumstances and in light of the upcoming national budget, there is no doubt that restoring macroeconomic stability is the primary task for policymakers," stated Dr Fahmida Khatun, executive director of CPD while reading the analysis findings.

The think-tank emphasised that the targets set for the macroeconomic and fiscal framework for FY2024 should be based on the prevailing realities.

While fiscal and budgetary measures are expected to be at the forefront of discussions in the coming days, CPD stressed the importance of ensuring coordination between fiscal and monetary policies by both the government and the central bank.

However, CPD said that policy measures should prioritise the interests of small and medium entrepreneurs and ordinary citizens while resisting the influence of vested interest groups.

Also, the think-tank recommended initiating and expediting reform measures in line with IMF conditionalities and national interests. It emphasised that the pacing, sequencing, and phasing of these reforms should be well-planned and transparent.

Regarding the banking industry, CPD underscored the need for proper enforcement of laws and regulations against bank loan defaulters.

To discourage illicit financial flows and the circulation of illegally earned money, CPD recommended implementing strict administrative measures and punishments in accordance with existing laws.

CPD identified both external and internal factors that have influenced the Bangladesh economy. The external factors identified by the think-tank include the adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, which have contributed to high global commodity prices, imported inflation, and disruptions in supply chains.

Internal factors highlighted by CPD include embedded structural weaknesses, sub-optimal policies, ineffective policy implementation, poor governance, and an inability to implement necessary reforms.

Top News

CPD dialogue / CPD / Bangladesh Economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

17a Belmont street Aberdeen. Photo: Courtesy

Life in the Wild: How it all started

35m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Vintage-looking instant cameras: A trip down memory lane

3h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Dhriti: Exquisite bags for every occasion

3h | Brands
Extras in a movie set. Photo: Collected

A nurse, a beggar, or a police officer: The lives of extras in tinsel town

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

In an interview given to TBS Lt. Col. Mohammad Tajul Islam Chowdhury

1d | TBS Stories
New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

New US visa policy introduced to promote free and fair elections in Bangladesh

1d | TBS Today
Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

Nation pays tribute to poet Nazrul

1d | TBS Stories
Md Shoaib has been drawing movie posters since 1965

Md Shoaib has been drawing movie posters since 1965

18h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

4
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

5
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss

6
Illustration: Asifur Rahman
NBR

Tax return filing any time, but with penalty