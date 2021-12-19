Bangladesh to curb cotton imports, use stockpiles on price: USDA

Cotton import for the financial year 2021-22 import has been roughly 8.2 million bales compared with the previously estimated 8.3 million bales for the year, US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service said in a report Sunday.

"Due to the high international price of cotton, local spinning mills will consume more out of stocks," the report said.

Bangladesh had imported 8.75 million bales of cotton last year.

China is the world's biggest cotton importer followed by Bangladesh, and both nations are key customers of top shippers of the US.

According to Cotton Council International (CCI) delegation's data revealed in November, in FY21, the country imported around 1.15 million bales, which accounted for around 14% of its total imports.

Ready made garments (RMG) industry of Bangladesh is heavily reliant on cotton.

After the fallout from Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Bangladesh's ready-made garments exports saw year-on-year growth of 28% to $28.5 billion in 10 months of 2021.

As of September, yarn imports have increased while fabric imports decreased as compared to the previous year.