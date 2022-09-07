Bangladesh consumer market to surpass UK, Germany by 2030: HSBC

Economy

TBS Report
07 September, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2022, 09:30 pm

Related News

Bangladesh consumer market to surpass UK, Germany by 2030: HSBC

TBS Report
07 September, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2022, 09:30 pm
Bangladesh consumer market to surpass UK, Germany by 2030: HSBC

Bangladesh is set to overtake the UK and Germany and become the world's ninth-largest consumer market by 2030, according to HSBC Holdings.

HSBC also said Indonesia will pass Brazil to take fourth place, reports MTNewswires.

Bangladesh will in the years to 2030 be Asia's fastest-growing consumer market, followed by India, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia, said analysts led by Herald van der Linde, head of equity strategy for the Asia Pacific, in a Sept 7 note.

The analysts measured expansion in terms of people earning more than $20 per day in constant purchasing power parity terms.

The fastest-growing sectors to 2030 will be financial services in India, China, and Indonesia, autos in Indonesia, telecommunications in India, and regional travel and recreation, they said, adding that South Korea and Japan will see a drop in their consumer markets by 2030.

Bangladesh will climb from being the 16th ranked consumer market in the world last year to ninth in 2030, while the UK will fall from 14th to 11th and Germany from 8th to 12th, HSBC said.

HSBC / Economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar.

BCL committees: Private universities have every reason to be worried

14h | Panorama
Picture: Reuters

A case of digital apartheid: How tech giants suppress Palestinian activism

12h | Analysis
Should you take a pay cut to work close to home?

Should you take a pay cut to work close to home?

14h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

'We decide what happens inside our campus'

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Here’s what Bangladesh-India joint statement says

Here’s what Bangladesh-India joint statement says

33m | Videos
Prolonged war: scope of Russia-Ukraine conflict widens

Prolonged war: scope of Russia-Ukraine conflict widens

3h | Videos
Liz Truss: Britain's most fashionable Prime Minister!

Liz Truss: Britain's most fashionable Prime Minister!

3h | Videos
Ctg zoo abuzz with visitors to see white cubs born to Royal Bengal tiger couple

Ctg zoo abuzz with visitors to see white cubs born to Royal Bengal tiger couple

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

3
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Dutch company acquires Petromax LPG, Cylinders for over Tk1,000cr

4
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

‘Bangladeshi companies see employees as an expense. But they are your investment’

6
'Bangladesh blue chip stocks undervalued, offer investment opportunity'
Stocks

'Bangladesh blue chip stocks undervalued, offer investment opportunity'