Bangladesh consumer market to surpass UK, Germany by 2030: HSBC

Economy

TBS Report
07 September, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 09:40 pm

Related News

Bangladesh consumer market to surpass UK, Germany by 2030: HSBC

TBS Report
07 September, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 09:40 pm
Bangladesh consumer market to surpass UK, Germany by 2030: HSBC

Bangladesh is set to overtake the UK and Germany and become the world's ninth-largest consumer market by 2030, according to HSBC Holdings.

HSBC also said Indonesia will pass Brazil to take fourth place, reports Bloomberg.

Bangladesh will in the years to 2030 be Asia's fastest-growing consumer market, followed by India, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia, said analysts led by Herald van der Linde, head of equity strategy for the Asia Pacific, in a Sept 7 note.

The analysts measured expansion in terms of people earning more than $20 per day in constant purchasing power parity terms.

The fastest-growing sectors to 2030 will be financial services in India, China, and Indonesia, autos in Indonesia, telecommunications in India, and regional travel and recreation, they said, adding that South Korea and Japan will see a drop in their consumer markets by 2030.

Bangladesh will climb from being the 16th ranked consumer market in the world last year to ninth in 2030, while the UK will fall from 14th to 11th and Germany from 8th to 12th, HSBC said.

Bangladesh / Top News

HSBC / consumers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Farah Naz Aditi. Photo: Courtesy

Connecting the brightest minds: A vision for a Bangladesh Better Served

4h | Pursuit
The new British prime minister Mary Elizabeth Truss. Photo: Reuters

Liz Truss hopes to follow in the footsteps of Iron Lady Thatcher

7h | Panorama
Photos: Din Muhammad Shibly

Dry fish: Source of protein and income

9h | In Focus
January, Uber started it’s venture in Rangpur, the eighth division of Bangladesh. But coupled with inflation and price hikes, Uber’s already exuberant fares became steeper for the masses in the last few weeks. Photo: Uber

‘The commission we charge is fairly representative of the quality of service we provide’

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Number of millionaires in country increasing by leaps and bounds

Number of millionaires in country increasing by leaps and bounds

6m | Videos
Jalal Mama's velpuri

Jalal Mama's velpuri

1h | Videos
How will Bangladesh be benefitted by diesel, gas from India?

How will Bangladesh be benefitted by diesel, gas from India?

4h | Videos
North Korea sides with Russia in Russo-Ukrainian war

North Korea sides with Russia in Russo-Ukrainian war

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Dutch company acquires Petromax LPG, Cylinders for over Tk1,000cr

5
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

6
Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 
Economy

Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 