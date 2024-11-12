Bangladesh clears $1.50b ACU bills for Sept-Oct, bringing reserves down to $18.46b

TBS Report
12 November, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 05:54 pm

Photo: Reuters
The gross foreign exchange reserves in Bangladesh have dropped to $18.46 billion following a $1.50 billion payment to the Asian Clearing Union (ACU) for September and October import bills, according to the latest Bangladesh Bank data.

Before the payment, which is made every two months, the foreign exchange reserves were at $19.96 billion.

However, according to the conventional valuation by the central bank, the foreign exchange reserves dropped to $24.19 billion today (12 November).

Earlier, the country made a $1.37 billion payment to the ACU for July and August import bills.

The ACU is a payment settlement forum whereby the participants settle payments for intra-regional transactions through the participating central banks on a net multilateral basis.

Payment obligations of transactions among Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Iran, the Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka are settled through the ACU payment system.

