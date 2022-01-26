Bangladesh, Canada to launch JWG to boost bilateral trade and investment

Bangladesh and Canada will form a joint working group on strengthening commercial relations to boost bilateral trade and investment.

Nominated members of the governments of the two countries discussed the branding of Bangladesh in Canada in a virtual meeting held on Tuesday, said a press release on today (26 January).

FBCCI President Jashim Uddin and Co-Founder and Vice Chairman of Consumer Health Nuzhat Tam-Zaman co-chaired the meeting.

The previous meeting of the Canada-Bangladesh Joint Working Group identified tourism, ICT, agriculture, agri-food, education, pharmaceuticals and renewable energy as potential sectors for collaboration.

In Tuesday's meeting, FBCCI President Jashim Uddin called for a new inclusion of the blue economy and plastics sector.

The FBCCI Chief said, "Canada is one of the best countries in the world in ocean economy. The country has the expertise and knowledge to use its marine resources in a sustainable manner."

He added, "Bangladesh has a 710 km long coastline with an exclusive economic zone of 200 nautical miles inside the Bay of Bengal. But most of the resources are untapped. With the Canadian investment, technical knowledge and assistance, Bangladesh's economy will move forward by utilising its marine resources."

The president said the FBCCI would soon submit a sector-wise report on the blue economy, plastics and tourism to the working committee. FBCCI Director Syed Almas Kabir will also submit a report on skills development and information technology at the next meeting.

According to the media release, the two sides agreed to strengthen inter-communication between industry associations to remove trade barriers and increase import-export between the two countries.

The entrepreneurs also talked about making Canada's Rules of Origin easier to increase exports of Bangladeshi products, while Canada has demanded on-arrival visa in Bangladesh to facilitate trade and investment.

During the meeting, a study report on the prospects of Bangladesh's leather, leather products, and footwear export sector in Canada was presented by Saiful Islam, director of FBCCI and president of MCCI, Dhaka.

Chris Dekker, president, Saskatchewan Trade and Export Partnership (STEP) presented another report on Bilateral Trade Enhancement.

The next meeting of the committee is scheduled to be held on 7 February 2022.