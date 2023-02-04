Bangladesh, Brazil to expand bilateral trade

Bangladesh and Brazil will work together for the further expansion of bilateral trade relations and will render support to the industries to expand their business under joint ventures and collaboration.

In this regard, the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) signed a memorandum of understanding on 1 February.

Under this agreement, both the trade bodies will exchange information about the economic development of both countries to open possibilities for increasing trade and the expansion of economic and industrial cooperation among the enterprises and organisations of the two countries.

Business Director of ApexBrasil Ana Paula Repezza and FBCCI president Md Jashim Uddin signed the agreement at ApexBrasil's headquarters in Brazil, said a press release.

As per the agreement, both the FBCCI and ApexBrasil will cooperate in the sharing of best practices, information, knowledge, methodologies, and expertise on trade promotion and investment attraction.

Both parties will share knowledge and experiences about supporting and facilitating the exchange between Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), startups, incubation centres, research institutes, investors, and other relevant stakeholders of both countries.

Bangladesh and Brazil will assist and facilitate visits of trade and economic delegations to the other country and will render maximum cooperation for establishing business contacts.

Md Jashim Uddin said the MoU will help recognise the potentiality of promoting economic and commercial cooperation between Bangladesh and Brazil and it will further bolster the trade relations between the two countries.

The FBCCI President invited Brazilian Business leaders to join the Bangladesh Business Summit 2023 slated for 11-13 March in Dhaka on the occasion of FBCCI's 50th anniversary.

Lauding the success of Bangladesh in the national and international arena, the President of ApexBrasil Jorge Viana said the negotiation will deepen the economic relations between the two countries.

Senior Secretary of the Commerce Ministry Tapan Kanti Ghosh and Bangladesh Ambassador to Brazil Sadia Faizunnessa were also present at the signing ceremony.

A six-member delegation including the FBCCI President visited Brazil to expand the market of Bangladeshi products in the regional trade market.