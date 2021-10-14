Bangladesh becoming new frontier of investment in Asia: Japan envoy 

Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh, Naoki Ito has said Bangladesh is becoming the new frontier of investment in Asia.



"As per Japanese investment prospects from the investors' point of view, Bangladesh will establish itself as a destination of China Plus One investment. Companies are now looking for investment destinations beyond China," the ambassador said during "DCAB Talk" organised by the Diplomatic Correspondent Association of Bangladesh on Thursday at Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka.

Naoki Ito further said, "Bangladesh is destined to shine up and transform, but still needs to work hard. Opportunities and possibilities are here. We just need the environment. A big infrastructure like those of Padma Bridge and Dhaka Metro Rail, is are coming within five years."

"Japanese companies may not be the first to come and make investments and explore this new market. But once good infrastructure and environment is ensured, Japanese companies will make a long-term commitment to the market," he said.

The Japanese envoy also said that the Araihazar special economic zone is ready and expecting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from companies by the end of next year.

Naoki Ito assured that his country will send more vaccines to Bangladesh through Covax next November.

Japan gifted three million AstraZeneca vaccines to Bangladesh in July and August.

Mentioning Japan has cooperated with Bangladesh in various ways ever since the Holy Artisan Bakery terrorist attack, Naoki Ito said that Japan will send Bangladesh various items as gifts to help the fight against terrorism. A part of these materials will be sent at the end of this year or the beginning of the next one.

He further informed that the Rohingya relocation to Bhasan Char will be successful, adding that the international community needs to persist pressure on Myanmar to repatriate the Rohingya.