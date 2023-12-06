Bangladesh Bank doubles limit for sending remittances through MFS

The maximum limit for sending remittances through Mobile Financial Services (MFS) has been doubled from the existing limit.

The Bangladesh Bank's Payment Systems Department (PSD) said in a circular that from now on expatriates can send a maximum of Tk2.5 lakh to MFS accounts like bKash, Nagad or Rocket.

Incentives given by the government or banks will be credited separately to the MFS account.

Earlier, as per the December 2019 directive, remitters could send a maximum of Tk1.25 lakh till now.

Currently, the maximum limit for deposits in MFS accounts is Tk3 lakh.

The central bank circular states that if the balance of an MFS account exceeds Tk3 lakh after the remittance comes, no further amount can be added until it falls below the limit.

An average of $45-50 million in remittances come through the MFS account every month, a senior central bank official said.

"We have seen that its amount is constantly increasing. Sending remittances through MFS is becoming popular among expatriates," he added.

The maximum limit has been increased so that expatriates can send more remittances using MFS, the official said.

He also said the central bank hopes that this step will help to increase the remittance income.