Bangladesh Bank calls for applications for setting up digital banks

Economy

TBS Report
23 June, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 23 June, 2023, 11:02 am

Related News

Bangladesh Bank calls for applications for setting up digital banks

TBS Report
23 June, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 23 June, 2023, 11:02 am
Bangladesh Bank calls for applications for setting up digital banks

The central bank has asked for applications from those interested in establishing a digital banks.

Applications will be taken online, reads a circular on the website of Bangladesh Bank published on Thursday.

There is a separate option on the Bangladesh Bank website to submit the application online. Those interested can go there and submit the application. A non-refundable deposit of Tk5 lakh has to be submitted to Bangladesh Bank as application fee.

The central bank says that the application for digital bank should be done digitally, not by submitting documents in the traditional way. That is, all the necessary documents must be submitted digitally.

Previously on 14 June, the board of the Bangladesh Bank has approved the Digital Bank guideline keeping provision for paid-up capital at Tk125 crore.

The licence of the Digital Bank will be given under the Banking Company Act 1991. The payment service will be operated under the Bangladesh Payment and Settlement System Regulations, 2014, according to the approved guideline.

Top News

Bangladesh Bank / Digital bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

12 years on bank board: A move that may frustrate fight against NPL

12 years on bank board: A move that may frustrate fight against NPL

13h | Analysis
Photo: Nayem Ali

A visual paean to a prodigy: Celebrating Abbas Kiarostami

18h | Features
Sketch: TBS

Asset reconstruction companies necessary to address NPLs

20h | Panorama
The binturong is a completely harmless animal. Photo taken at Lawachara National Park. Photo: Mohammed Mostafa Feeroz

Marvellous and mysterious: The binturongs of Bangladesh

21h | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

16h | TBS Round Table
Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

17h | TBS Insight
DU celebrated International Yoga Day for the first time

DU celebrated International Yoga Day for the first time

15h | TBS Today
Search for Titan enters decisive phase

Search for Titan enters decisive phase

17h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
Bangladesh joining BRICS. What now?
Economy

Bangladesh joining BRICS. What now?

5
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline