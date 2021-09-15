Bangladesh, Australia ink first Tifa agreement

Economy

TBS Report
15 September, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 09:58 pm

Related News

Bangladesh, Australia ink first Tifa agreement

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan signed the agreement on Tuesday

TBS Report
15 September, 2021, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 09:58 pm
Bangladesh, Australia ink first Tifa agreement

Bangladesh and Australia have signed a Trade and Investment Framework Arrangement (Tifa) agreement, the first of its kind between the two countries.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan signed the agreement at a virtual signing ceremony, the foreign ministry said in a press statement on Wednesday.

The framework is expected to provide a platform for institutional economic interaction and open new opportunities for trade and investment between the two countries.

Under the agreement, a joint working group will be formed with due representation from relevant sectors and sub-sectors. Australia has proposed hosting an inaugural meeting of the working group in early 2022.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Minister Tipu Munshi said, "I am profoundly happy that Tifa has been signed in the year when Bangladesh is celebrating the Golden Jubilee of her Independence and the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."

He hoped that the agreement would address all relevant questions including retention of duty-free and quota-free treatment for Bangladesh after it graduates from being a least developed country, or LDC.

He also said the framework would address trade liberalisation, creating a conducive atmosphere for greater flow of investment and trade in services.

The minister invited Dan Tehan, the Australian minister for trade, tourism and investment, to visit Dhaka soon.

Accepting Tipu's invitation, Tehan promised to visit Bangladesh next year with a trade and investment delegation.

"The [Scott] Morrison government is working to energise and expand the trade and investment relationship between Australia and Bangladesh, to support jobs and business opportunities in both countries," said Tehan.

He assured Bangladesh of the continuation of the duty-free and quota-free treatment pending the next review, which is not scheduled in the foreseeable future.

"Australia has the potential to meet Bangladesh's increasing education, training, and energy needs. And we offer world-class expertise in agriculture and infrastructure development," he added.

Bangladesh-Australia bilateral trade has grown six times over the past decade, reaching $1.90 billion (A$2.6 billion) last year. RMG, agriculture, food, and education services were key drivers of this growth.

Despite not being an elaborate and legally binding agreement, Tifa can help add new trade items from both sides and facilitate bilateral trade and investment.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to Australia Sufiur Rahman and Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer also spoke at the event.

Sufiur said Australia can have Bangladesh as one of its major suppliers of manufactured goods.

"Australia can see Bangladesh as the entry point to the sub-regional market of over 300 million people," he added.

Earlier, in a report to the commerce ministry in December 2020, Sufiur Rahman said signing a Tifa deal with Australia would help the bilateral trade volume between the two countries to reach $5 billion.

Top News

Bangladesh-Australia / Trade Agreement / TIFA

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

14h | Videos
Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

15h | Videos
Burger King Bangladesh: KING of fried chicken

Burger King Bangladesh: KING of fried chicken

15h | Videos
Shammi Nasrin: A notable woman weightlifter in Bangladesh

Shammi Nasrin: A notable woman weightlifter in Bangladesh

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

2
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

3
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

4
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
RMG'S Back-To-Back LC Facility
RMG

Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers