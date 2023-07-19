Bangladesh Apparel Summit in Melbourne brings together 130 stakeholders from both countries

Photo: Courtesy
The Bangladesh Apparel Summit, held in Australia's Melbourne on Tuesday (18 July), brought together a total of 130 participants from a diverse range of stakeholders, including buyers, retailers, suppliers, consumers, development partners, and supportive Australian government policymakers.

The summit created an opportunity for fruitful discussions, meaningful interactions, and the exchange of ideas and information, according to a press statement.

The Summit was organised by the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BGMEA) in collaboration with the HSBC Bank, supported by the High Commission of Bangladesh to Australia. 

Speaking at the summit, Australian businesses lauded Bangladesh's progress on social and environmental sides in the opening plenary and two panel discussions at the event titled 'Trade between Australia and Bangladesh – Charting the path for next decade' and 'Sustainability matters – ESG collaborations to shape the future of fashion'.  

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan delivered the keynote presentation highlighting the immense potential of Bangladesh and critical issues such as supply chain transparency, responsible sourcing, and ethical manufacturing practices.

He urged collaboration for a future where the fashion industry flourishes prioritising social, environmental, and responsible business norms and values. 

High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Australia M Allama Siddiki brought in the perspective of historic and cultural connections between the two nations and urged parties concerned to exploit it for strengthening bilateral trade and investments on mutual interests. 

Meanwhile, Kmart Australia Managing Director Ian Bailey praised Bangladesh's transformation on social and environmental sides.

He stressed on the importance of leveraging industry level data and information sharing to steer supply chain efficiency and productivity.

Bailey recommended upgrading the tier-2 and tier-3 factories in Bangladesh while continuing the ESG standards in tier-1 factories. 

HSBC Australia CEO Antony Shaw also praised the progress Bangladesh has made in its industry and the overall infrastructure.

Saying that HSBC takes pride in being a partner of this transformation, he reiterated continued partnership with Bangladesh.

Among others, Joanne Ryan MP, Federal Member for Lalor and Chief Government Whip, made her special remarks at the closing ceremony of the event ensuring policy support that benefits people and economies of both countries. 

Matt Fregon, MP, Deputy Speaker of Victoria legislative and Shadow Minister for Trade and Investment David Southwick MP of Victoria were also present on the occasion.

The event signified a milestone in fostering collaboration and strengthening the bonds between the apparel manufacturing industries of Bangladesh and Australian retailers.

The tremendous contributions of the Australian apparel market to the growth of the Bangladesh garment industry was underscored, both during the pandemic and in the post-pandemic era.

Discussions also encompassed issues related to rights and well-being of the workers, and ethical sourcing practices and sustainable trading by brands fostering responsible business.

The speakers also stressed upon the importance of trade policies enabling business and economic interests of both countries, particularly with regard to policy priorities to support smoother transition for Bangladesh's graduation from LDC. 

 

