Bangladesh and Malaysia sign MoU for supply of LNG

Economy

TBS Report
13 July, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2021, 09:25 pm

Related News

Bangladesh and Malaysia sign MoU for supply of LNG

Petronas LNG and Global LNG of Malaysia, and Petrobangla of Bangladesh, are the designated entities in the LNG supply agreement

TBS Report
13 July, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2021, 09:25 pm
Bangladesh and Malaysia sign MoU for supply of LNG

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Tuesday between Bangladesh and Malaysia for the supply of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) to Bangladesh.

According to a press release, the agreement was signed by Nasrul Hamid, state minister of the Ministry of Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources and Mustapa Mohamed, minister in the prime minister's department (Economy), Malaysia.

The ministers hoped signing of this MoU will augment existing bilateral trade, including paving the way for further commercial and economic engagement between the two nations.

Under this MoU, Petronas LNG and Global LNG of Malaysia and Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla) of Bangladesh are the designated entities in supplying the LNG.

Both sides are expected to sign a commercial contract soon, stipulating details of LNG supply under the guiding terms of the MoU.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to Malaysia, Md Golam Sarwar, and High Commissioner of Malaysia to Bangladesh, Haznah Md Hashim, delivered the welcome speeches during the event.

Chairman of Petrobangla, representatives of Petronas, and other high-level officials including members of the press of both countries were present during the event.

Top News

Bangladesh / Malaysia / LNG

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Theft of export goods has increased on the highways

TBS Today: Theft of export goods has increased on the highways

4h | Videos
TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

TBS World: Branson's 1 hour trip to outer space

1d | Videos
Lives lost in factory fires: death or murder?

Lives lost in factory fires: death or murder?

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Financial sector also has its fair share of liabilities in the Rupganj tragedy

TBS Today: Financial sector also has its fair share of liabilities in the Rupganj tragedy

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

2
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

3
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

4
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

5
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

6
How a bank operates in the highest disorder
Banking

How a bank operates in the highest disorder