Bangladesh accepts loans that benefit country's economic growth: LGRD minister

Economy

TBS Report 
22 May, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2024, 06:43 pm

Related News

Bangladesh accepts loans that benefit country's economic growth: LGRD minister

“The country has transitioned from a nation struggling to secure loans to one that is now offered loans with favourable terms,” he said while addressing a workshop titled “Resilient Rural Transport Asset Management” at a city hotel.

TBS Report 
22 May, 2024, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2024, 06:43 pm
File photo of LGRD Minister Md Tajul Islam. Photo: Collected
File photo of LGRD Minister Md Tajul Islam. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh selectively accepts loans from multiple offers that benefit the country's sustainable economic development, Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives (LGRD) Minister Md Tazul Islam said today (22 May).

"The country has transitioned from a nation struggling to secure loans to one that is now offered loans with favourable terms," he said while addressing a workshop titled "Resilient Rural Transport Asset Management" at a city hotel.

 "Various international organisations, including the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, and JICA, participate in Bangladesh's economic development programmes to support our economic initiatives through providing loans," the minister highlighted. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We carefully assess loan proposals and only accept those that demonstrably benefit the country's economic development," he added.

The event, jointly organised by the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) and the World Bank, focused on improving the government's disaster risk management capabilities.

The workshop aimed to strengthen upstream planning and management of rural road networks, ultimately increasing the resilience of communities along these routes.

Tazul Islam stressed the importance of the adoption of sustainable construction practices as we are a climate-vulnerable country, stating, "Building roads that deteriorate quickly is not a wise policy".

He acknowledged the challenges posed by Bangladesh's climate vulnerability and marshy terrain, factors that significantly increase infrastructure costs compared to other regions. 

Tazul Islam pointed to past instances where roads built by LGED became unusable within a year and a half.  "We have addressed this issue," he said. "Through collaboration with engineers, we have established procedures to ensure roads last for at least five years."

The minister concluded by reiterating the importance of soil strength assessment before embarking on road infrastructure reconstruction projects.

Bangladesh / Top News

LGRD Minister / Bangladesh / loan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

4 skills the next-gen data scientists need

8h | Pursuit
A light but strong framework is required for making a palki, which Mahidul buys from steel shops, and then adds wood and other materials for decoration. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Return of the palki: Bearing the weight of nostalgia

8h | Panorama
Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

Tea vs coffee: Who wins the throne as a mightier caffeinated beverage? 

1d | Features
From April to June, Jarul flowers are seen in places like roadsides, grown naturally. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Jarul: Petals that touch our souls

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is the work of Israel's intelligence agency Mossad?

What is the work of Israel's intelligence agency Mossad?

31m | Videos
How Air Turbulence Causes Hazards in the Sky

How Air Turbulence Causes Hazards in the Sky

1h | Videos
Local people expressed about the death of MP Anar

Local people expressed about the death of MP Anar

2h | Videos
NBR plan for mandatory return submission likely to impact wedding, medical sector

NBR plan for mandatory return submission likely to impact wedding, medical sector

2h | Videos