Bangabandhu Shilpanagar received $18 billion in investment commitment: PM’s principal secretary

Economy

TBS Report
20 September, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2023, 04:05 pm

Related News

Bangabandhu Shilpanagar received $18 billion in investment commitment: PM’s principal secretary

Lands have been allotted to 152 companies that have started working and 80% of the investors are foreign companies

TBS Report
20 September, 2023, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2023, 04:05 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Bangabandhu Industrial City in Chattogram has received an investment commitment of $18 billion, Principal Secretary of the Prime Minister's Office Tofazzel Hossain Miah said today.

"This project has already ensured a good investment environment by ensuring all the facilities for industrial investment including gas, electricity, and water. Already 5 companies have started production. The two companies will go into production next month," Tofazzel Hossain Miah said while briefing journalists after his visit to the industrial area on Wednesday (20 September).

"Lands have been allotted to 152 companies. Many of these investors have started working. 80% of the investors are foreign companies," he added.

"Work was stopped for 3 years during the Covid-19 pandemic. Many times the work has been interrupted due to natural calamities. The project will be extended as long as necessary to complete the project," the official further said.

He assured that necessary time extensions would be provided to complete the project.

"Land allocation for factories has been cancelled for a major establishment that did not start work on time. The land will be reallocated to new investors who will set up factories," Tofazzel Hossain Miah said.

The government official also said efforts are being made to relocate the families who were affected by the construction of the industrial zone. He said the government is working to ensure their housing and provide employment opportunities in the industrial area.

He also mentioned that the police are taking comprehensive measures to address security concerns for both local residents and the industrial city, including the establishment of a new police station.

Additionally, the matter concerning the jetty is under consideration.

At the end of the briefing, journalists were given tours of various industrial establishments, including Asian Paints, Modern Syntex, and Bangladesh Auto Industries.

Yusuf Harun, chairman of the Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA), Nur-e-Alam Mina, DIG of Chattogram Range, Abu Bakar Mohammed Fakhruzzaman, the deputy commissioner, and senior officials of the administration were present at that time.

Top News / Industry

Bangabandhu industrial city / investment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Shovy Zibran

Maachh-bhaat for the soul: How Mariam nourishes hearts on the streets of Dhaka

5h | Panorama
Team Bored Tunnelers is a cross-institutional team consisting of six board members: (from let to right) Talha Zubair, Shaekh Mohammad Shithil, Fahin Uddin, Imran Khan, Shahriar Iqbal Mahim and Sibly Noman. Photo: Courtesy

Meet the Bangladesh team in Elon Musk's Not-a-Boring Competition finals

11h | Pursuit
Ahnaf Shahrier Rahman, the author in front of his university in Canada. Photo: Courtesy

Building dreams, memories and a home away from home

12h | Pursuit
When Shahin first came to Dhaka, there were days when he went hungry. He didn&#039;t want any other person to go through the same thing. So, he put a basket of free bread outside his tea stall. Photo: TBS

The brief, viral fame of Shahin Alom's basket of bread

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Don't expect prices to go down soon

Don't expect prices to go down soon

3h | TBS Insight
How Union Berlin escaped financial ruin with the help of fans

How Union Berlin escaped financial ruin with the help of fans

2h | TBS SPORTS
Arafah Knit Composite, a leader in the garment accessories industry

Arafah Knit Composite, a leader in the garment accessories industry

3h | TBS SPORTS
BCB's last hope on Mahmudullah?

BCB's last hope on Mahmudullah?

28m | TBS SPORTS