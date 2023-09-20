Bangabandhu Shilpanagar received $18 billion in investment commitment: PM’s principal secretary

The Bangabandhu Industrial City in Chattogram has received an investment commitment of $18 billion, Principal Secretary of the Prime Minister's Office Tofazzel Hossain Miah said today.

"This project has already ensured a good investment environment by ensuring all the facilities for industrial investment including gas, electricity, and water. Already 5 companies have started production. The two companies will go into production next month," Tofazzel Hossain Miah said while briefing journalists after his visit to the industrial area on Wednesday (20 September).

"Lands have been allotted to 152 companies. Many of these investors have started working. 80% of the investors are foreign companies," he added.

"Work was stopped for 3 years during the Covid-19 pandemic. Many times the work has been interrupted due to natural calamities. The project will be extended as long as necessary to complete the project," the official further said.

He assured that necessary time extensions would be provided to complete the project.

"Land allocation for factories has been cancelled for a major establishment that did not start work on time. The land will be reallocated to new investors who will set up factories," Tofazzel Hossain Miah said.

The government official also said efforts are being made to relocate the families who were affected by the construction of the industrial zone. He said the government is working to ensure their housing and provide employment opportunities in the industrial area.

He also mentioned that the police are taking comprehensive measures to address security concerns for both local residents and the industrial city, including the establishment of a new police station.

Additionally, the matter concerning the jetty is under consideration.

At the end of the briefing, journalists were given tours of various industrial establishments, including Asian Paints, Modern Syntex, and Bangladesh Auto Industries.

Yusuf Harun, chairman of the Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA), Nur-e-Alam Mina, DIG of Chattogram Range, Abu Bakar Mohammed Fakhruzzaman, the deputy commissioner, and senior officials of the administration were present at that time.