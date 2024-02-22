Bajus seeks 10-year tax holiday in gold refinery industry

Economy

BSS
22 February, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 08:44 pm

Related News

Bajus seeks 10-year tax holiday in gold refinery industry

The association submitted the proposal at NBR's pre-budget meeting

BSS
22 February, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 22 February, 2024, 08:44 pm
Bajus seeks 10-year tax holiday in gold refinery industry

Bangladesh Jeweller's Association (Bajus) demanded for providing a 10-year tax holiday in the gold refinery industry.

They also proposed installing Electronic Fiscal Device (EFD) machines at some 40,000 jewelry shops across the country.

The association submitted the proposal at a pre-budget meeting for the next fiscal year (FY25) held at the NBR Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon area.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem presided over the meeting. Bajus general secretary Badal Chandra Roy said that if EFD machines are installed at countrywide 40,000 jewelry shops, the revenue of the government would increase side by side balance would be brought into business.

Badal also demanded for fixing 3% VAT on gold, providing tax exemption related to jewelry, reducing customs duty on non-refined and partially refined gold as well as amending the gold policy to stop bringing of gold bars by the tourists, making carrying of tax free golden jewelry to 50 grams from 100 grams, providing the passengers with the facilities of baggage rule.

In separate meeting, Bangladesh Bread, Biscuit and Confectionary Manufacturing Association urged the NBR to include the confectionary items into the list of exemption under the section 26 of the VAT Act. Besides, the e-CAB proposed for reducing the minimum tax at 0.1% from 0.6% on the e-commerce firms.

In response, the NBR chairman asked the revenue board officials to look into whether these 40,000 jewelry shops submit income tax returns properly.

He also informed that the jewelry and e-commerce sector are also being provided with various facilities.

Top News

Bangladesh Jewellers' Association (Bajus) / gold refinery / Tax Holiday / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

9h | Earth
In Kurigram’s Khamar Bashpata char, where horse-drawn carts are common but electricity is not, a project is benefitting its residents affected by climate change. Photo: Courtesy

Midnight's sun in Kurigram: Improving the lives of char residents with solar power

12h | Panorama
Taxing social events such as weddings could discourage individuals from spending on the said events. In effect, it can negatively impact industries like event management. Photo: Farhan Raj/ Snap of The House

The absurdity of taxing wedding ceremonies

10h | Panorama
Puthiniloy Publication’s stall showcased a bunch of decorative pieces that look like giant books on all sides of their stall. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The aesthetics and architecture of Boi Mela stalls

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Is the trend of falling stock market prices over?

Is the trend of falling stock market prices over?

1h | Videos
A new start for Inter Miami led by Messi

A new start for Inter Miami led by Messi

3h | Videos
Russia vs the West World: Is Putin on the Road to Victory?

Russia vs the West World: Is Putin on the Road to Victory?

5h | Videos
Islamic Dev Bank offers Bangladesh $4.9b

Islamic Dev Bank offers Bangladesh $4.9b

6h | Videos