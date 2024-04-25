Bajus again cuts gold price by Tk629 per bhori

TBS Report
25 April, 2024, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2024, 05:06 pm

File Photo: Rajib Dhar
File Photo: Rajib Dhar

The Bangladesh Jeweller's Association (Bajus) today (25 April) again decreased gold price by Tk629 per bhori, followed by a price drop in the local bullion market, fixing good quality 22-carat gold price at Tk1,13,560 per bhori.

Yesterday, Bajus cuts the gold price by Tk2,099.

The apex body of gold traders changed the gold price for 8th time in April so far.

According to Bajus, the new rate is effective from 3:50pm today.

Masudur Rahman, chairman of the Price Determination and Price Monitoring Standing Committee of Bajus issued a notification of the price cut.

As per the new price, per bhori (11.664 grams) of 22-carat gold will cost Tk113,560 per bhori as Tk9,736 per gram.

Apart from this, the price of 21-carat gold has been set at Tk 1,08,405 per bhori, 18-carat gold at Tk 92,915 per bhori, and the traditional method price set at Tk 74,801.

Though the price of gold has decreased, the price of silver has been kept unchanged. According to the category, currently, the price of 22-carat silver is Tk2,100, 21-carat is Tk2,006, 18-carat is Tk1,715 and the price of traditional silver in traditional is Tk1,283.

Bangladesh / Gold Prices Decrease / Bangladesh Jeweller's Association (Bajus)

