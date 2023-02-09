Baira Life instructed to sell property to settle insurance claims 

The Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (Idra) has instructed Baira Life Insurance Company Limited to sell its property and settle claims with its clients immediately.

"The settlement of insurance claims is a serious problem at Baira Life Insurance. The board of the company has been instructed to speed up the insurance claim settlement process by selling its immovable property to protect the interests of the clients," read a press release issued by Idra on Thursday.

The instructions were issued in a recent meeting presided over by Idra Chairman Mohammad Jainul Bari, which also discussed in detail the business progress of Baira Life Insurance, payment of its insurance claims, customer protection, management expenditure, and overall compliance, among other relevant issues.

Established in 2000, Baira Life Insurance sells individual and group life insurance policies. Its authorised capital is Tk50 crore and its paid-up capital is Tk18.22 crore.

Moreover, the board has been advised to take necessary initiatives considering other issues discussed in the meeting, including increasing the paid-up capital of the company, preparing its annual accounts report, updating the valuation report, and holding regular meetings.

The press release also mentioned that the board has been warned of strict action if violations of any rules are found in the future at the insurance company.

All the members and executive directors of the Idra were present at the meeting with the board of the insurer. Baira Life Insurance Chairman Mofizur Rahman Chowdhury and other directors were present on behalf of the company.

According to its website, in December 2021 the total assets of the company stood at Tk75 crore and the life fund at Tk45 crore.

The insurer invested its funds in banks, government securities, and the capital market.

At present, it has 36 service cells, 100 agency offices, and 480 unit offices.