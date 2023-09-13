'Zero tolerance' being enforced to curb irregularities in Biman: Mahbub Ali

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali today said the government is following 'Zero tolerance' to check all kinds of irregularities and financial losses of Bangladesh Biman.



"Internal audit has been enforced ...Zero tolerance is being pursued to arrest all sorts of irregularities", said the state minister while responding to a star-marked question raised by Jatiya Party lawmaker Begum Nasrin Jahan Ratna of Barishal-6 at the question-answer session which was tabled at the Jatiya Sangsad.

The government has added nineteen new generation own aircrafts in the Biman fleet, he said, adding that it is going on to add new aircrafts in the national carrier.

Strict steps have been taken to enhance the quality of passenger services. Online ticketing system has been imposed to curb the hardship of the passengers in purchasing tickets.

Income generation process of the national carriers has been mobilized by adopting new route, said the minister, adding "flight operation has been launched recently on Toronto, Narita and Guangzhou route.

Best uses of manpower have been ensured and expenditure also has been reduced in the national carrier, he pointed out.