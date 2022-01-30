US-Bangla starts Dhaka-Sharjah flight

Aviation

TBS Report
30 January, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2022, 09:44 pm

US-Bangla starts Dhaka-Sharjah flight

US-Bangla Airlines has launched Sharjah flights to the United Arab Emirates in the Middle East. 

The flight from Dhaka to Sharjah officially started operating as the 11th international route from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 9pm Sunday (30 January), reads a press release.  

AKM Junaid, Director-Customer Service, Capt Nur Uddin Al Masood, Director Flight Operations of US-Bangla Airlines, Zulfiqar Ali, General Manager-Operations, Emran Ahmed, General Manager-Customer Service, AK Azad, General Manager- Customers Service and other high officials were present at the inaugural ceremony of Dhaka-Sharjah Flight.

Initially US-Bangla is going to operate flights on Dhaka-Sharjah route six days a week. US-Bangla Airlines has started operating flights in Sharjah as per the long awaited expectations of expatriate Bangladeshis.

The US-Bangla will leave Dhaka at 9pm every day of the week except Saturday and will reach Sharjah directly at 12:30pm local time. 

On the other hand, it will leave Sharjah for Dhaka on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at 1:30am local time and land in Dhaka at 8am. 

It will also leave Sharjah for Chattogram at 1:30 am on Monday, Thursday and Saturday and land in Chattogram at 8am.

US-Bangla starts flights on Sharjah route with 164 seater Boeing 737-800 aircraft. The US-Bangla fleet currently has a total of 16 aircraft, including 6 Boeing 737-800 and 7 brand new ATR 72-600.

US-Bangla Airlines started operating flights to Dubai in United Arab Emirates on 1 February 2021.
 

