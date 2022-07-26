US-Bangla to operate two daily flights on Dhaka-Kolkata route from 4 August

US-Bangla Airlines will operate two daily flights from Dhaka to Kolkata from 4 August.

The airline decided to increase the number of flights due to the continuous increase in passenger demand on the Dhaka-Kolkata route, said a press release.

At present, daily flights depart from Dhaka to Kolkata at 10:10am and take off from Kolkata at 11:30am to Dhaka and land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka at 12:55pm.

The newly added flight will take off from Dhaka to Kolkata at 6:30pm every day from Thursday, 4 August and depart from Kolkata to Dhaka at 7:35pm and land in Dhaka at 9pm.

The two flights on the Dhaka-Kolkata route will be operated by US-Bangla Airlines with Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

US-Bangla fleet currently has a total of 16 aircraft including 6 Boeing 737-800, 7 ATR 72-600 aircraft. US-Bangla plans to add 7 more aircraft to its fleet this year.

The airline plans to operate flights on Chattogram-Kolkata and Dhaka-Delhi routes in the near future, the press release added.