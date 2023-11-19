US-Bangla to operate Dhaka-Bangkok fight daily from 1 Dec

Aviation

TBS Report
19 November, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2023, 12:26 pm

Related News

US-Bangla to operate Dhaka-Bangkok fight daily from 1 Dec

TBS Report
19 November, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2023, 12:26 pm
File photo of US-Bangla Aircraft/Royed Bin Masud
File photo of US-Bangla Aircraft/Royed Bin Masud

US-Bangla Airlines is gearing up to enhance its service on the Dhaka-Bangkok route, expanding its flights to operate daily starting from 1 December.

Currently, the airline flies five days a week between Dhaka and Bangkok.

"In response to heightened passenger demand, US-Bangla Airlines will now operate flights departing from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka to Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 1 December," reads a press release.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The schedule outlines a departure from Dhaka at 11:45am and arrival in Bangkok at 3:15pm (local time). The return flight will take off from Bangkok at 4:20pm, landing back in Dhaka at 6:50 pm on the same day.

Besides, on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, the airline will operate flights departing Dhaka at 9:40am, reaching Bangkok at 1:10pm (local time). On the same day, it will depart from Bangkok at 1:55pm and arrive in Dhaka at 3:40pm. 

The US-Bangla flights on Dhaka-Bangkok-Dhaka route will be serviced by Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

The minimum one-way fare for the Dhaka-Bangkok route is Tk27,507, with a return fare of Tk33,154, including all taxes and surcharges.

US-Bangla currently serves various domestic and international routes, connecting destinations like Singapore, Chennai, Male, Guangzhou, Kuala Lumpur, Doha, Sharjah, Dubai, Muscat, and Kolkata.

With a fleet comprising 20 aircraft, including 8 Boeing 737-800 and 9 ATR 72-600, US-Bangla Airlines plans to add two more 436-seat Airbus 330s later this year, further expanding its operational capacity.

For ticket inquiries or additional information about flights on the Dhaka-Bangkok route, contact 01777777800-6 or 13605.

 

US-Bangla Airline / Airline industry / plane

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dhola Zamindar Bari still stands in its original condition on 38 Rankin Street, Wari. It housed Poet Saleha Chowdhury’s (Dr Nandy’s neighbour and his daughter’s friend) family in the 1950s. Photo: Saleh Shafiq

How Dr Nandy left a rich legacy in Wari

4h | Panorama
Hamas and Tehran have not seen eye-to-eye in the recent past. On 5 November 2023, Iran&#039;s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei met with Palestinian militant group Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. The photo is from an earlier meeting in June this year. Photo: Reuters

Is an Israel-Iran war on the cards?

4h | Panorama
Children from a day care center. Photo: Courtesy

What it takes to run a daycare centre in Dhaka

1d | Panorama
Syed Badrul Ahsan. Sketch: TBS

The towel around the chair

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Agri products to get costlier as loan rates soar

Agri products to get costlier as loan rates soar

1h | TBS Economy
Is it because of high interest rates that inflation is falling?

Is it because of high interest rates that inflation is falling?

1h | TBS Economy
Facts to know ahead of the World Cup final

Facts to know ahead of the World Cup final

14h | TBS SPORTS
What will happen in the 2023 World Cup final?

What will happen in the 2023 World Cup final?

15h | TBS SPORTS