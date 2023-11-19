US-Bangla to operate Dhaka-Bangkok fight daily from 1 Dec

US-Bangla Airlines is gearing up to enhance its service on the Dhaka-Bangkok route, expanding its flights to operate daily starting from 1 December.

Currently, the airline flies five days a week between Dhaka and Bangkok.

"In response to heightened passenger demand, US-Bangla Airlines will now operate flights departing from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka to Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok every Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 1 December," reads a press release.

The schedule outlines a departure from Dhaka at 11:45am and arrival in Bangkok at 3:15pm (local time). The return flight will take off from Bangkok at 4:20pm, landing back in Dhaka at 6:50 pm on the same day.

Besides, on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, the airline will operate flights departing Dhaka at 9:40am, reaching Bangkok at 1:10pm (local time). On the same day, it will depart from Bangkok at 1:55pm and arrive in Dhaka at 3:40pm.

The US-Bangla flights on Dhaka-Bangkok-Dhaka route will be serviced by Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

The minimum one-way fare for the Dhaka-Bangkok route is Tk27,507, with a return fare of Tk33,154, including all taxes and surcharges.

US-Bangla currently serves various domestic and international routes, connecting destinations like Singapore, Chennai, Male, Guangzhou, Kuala Lumpur, Doha, Sharjah, Dubai, Muscat, and Kolkata.

With a fleet comprising 20 aircraft, including 8 Boeing 737-800 and 9 ATR 72-600, US-Bangla Airlines plans to add two more 436-seat Airbus 330s later this year, further expanding its operational capacity.

For ticket inquiries or additional information about flights on the Dhaka-Bangkok route, contact 01777777800-6 or 13605.