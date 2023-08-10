US-Bangla to increase flights on Guangzhou and Bangkok routes from 1 Sept

US-Bangla Airlines will increase the number of flights on the Guangzhou and Bangkok routes from 1 September.

US-Bangla was the first Bangladeshi airline to operate in a Chinese province after independence. Since 26 April 2018, it has been operating regular flights on the Guangzhou route. US-Bangla Airlines continued to operate flights on the Dhaka-Guangzhou route even during the impact of the global pandemic coronavirus, reads a press release.

US-Bangla Airlines is going to operate five flights a week on the Dhaka-Guangzhou route from 1 September as per the plan, after the post-covid passenger demand and various restrictions of covid were lifted. At present, flights are being operated on the Dhaka-Guangzhou route three days a week.

From 1 September, flights will depart from Dhaka at 10:10pm and arrive in Guangzhou at 3:50am local time on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. In addition, flights from Guangzhou will depart from Guangzhou on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays at 5:00am and arrive at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 7:00am. The minimum one-way fare for the Dhaka-Guangzhou route is Tk30,669 and the return fare is Tk50,540.

From 1 September, fights to the capital of Thailand, Bangkok, which is one of the destinations in Asia and the world for travel-hungry tourists, will leave Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport at 10:10am every day and arrive in Bangkok at 1:40pm local time. Again, it will leave Bangkok at 2:40pm for Dhaka every day and reach Dhaka at 4:25pm. At present, flights are operating on the Dhaka-Bangkok route four days a week. The minimum return fare for the Dhaka-Bangkok route has been fixed at Tk32,843.

In addition to Bangkok, Guangzhou, US-Bangla Airlines operating flights Dhaka to Kolkata, Chennai, Dubai, Sharjah, Muscat, Doha, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Male, the capital of the Maldives. Besides, US-Bangla Airlines is operating flights on all routes within Bangladesh.

US-Bangla is operating flights with Boeing 737-800 aircraft on Bangkok and Guangzhou routes. Currently, the US-Bangla fleet has a total of 20 aircraft including eight Boeing 737-800, nine brand new ATR 72-600. The US-Bangla fleet plans to add a total of six wide-body and 20 narrow-body aircraft, including two Airbus 330s, soon. Besides, US-Bangla is planning to operate flights on Dhaka-Delhi and Dhaka-Jeddah routes in the shortest time.