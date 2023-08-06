US-Bangla announces attractive tour package in Sylhet

US-Bangla Airlines has announced attractive tour packages to make travel from Dhaka to Sylhet more comfortable.

US-Bangla currently operates six flights on the Dhaka-Sylhet route every day and has announced attractive package offers in Sylhet to complement the exquisite beauty of Jaflong, Tamabil, Shalabil, Ratargul, Bichnakandi, Sadapathar and Madhuvakunda.

The minimum offer is Tk11,490 per person. This offer of 2 nights and 3 days is valid for a minimum of two persons.

The offer includes Dhaka-Sylhet-Dhaka return ticket inclusive of all taxes, two days of accommodation with breakfast and airport-hotel-airport transfer facilities.

Hotels included in the offer include Hotel Sada Pathar, Nirvana Inn, Hotel Grand Sylhet, Nazimgarh Garden Resort - Khadim Nagar and Nazimgarh Wilderness - Lalakhal.

This attractive offer can be availed from any US-Bangla Airlines own sales counter. Additional nights and children can be attached to the package subject to conditions.

The Sylhet Tour Package offer is valid till 28 October 2023.

For details about the offer, please contact all US-Bangla sales counters on 01777777881-883.