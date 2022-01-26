US-Bangla Airlines starts Dhaka-Sharjah flights from 30 Jan

Aviation

TBS Report
26 January, 2022, 08:50 am
Last modified: 26 January, 2022, 10:14 am

File photo. Picture: Collected
File photo. Picture: Collected

US-Bangla Airlines is set to launch Dhaka-Sharjah-Dhaka flights from 30 January.

The flights will be operated initially six days a week and will be the airline's eleventh international route, said a press release. 

"US-Bangla Airlines is going to fulfill the long-standing expectations of the expatriate Bangladeshis staying in Sharjah. The decision to conduct a US-Bangla flight in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates as a friendly state will further strengthen the ties between the two countries. US-Bangla 164-seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft will start flying from Dhaka to Sharjah on Sunday, 30 January. The US-Bangla fleet currently has a total of 16 aircraft, including 6 Boeing 737-800 and 7 brand new ATR 72-600," the company said in the press release. 

The flight will leave Dhaka at 9pm every day of the week except Saturday and reach Sharjah directly at 12:30am local time. On the other hand, it will leave Sharjah for Dhaka on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday at 1.30am local time and land in Dhaka at 8am.

It will also leave Sharjah for Chattogram at 1.30am on Monday, Thursday and Saturday and land in Chattogram at 8am.

US-Bangla currently operates flights to Dubai, Muscat and Doha, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Chennai, Kolkata and Guangzhou.

Flight operations on the Bangkok route have been temporarily suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of its future plans, US-Bangla Airlines plans to launch flights to Colombo, Delhi, Jeddah, Riyadh, Medina and Dammam soon.

Apart from international routes, US-Bangla operates flights to all domestic routes of Bangladesh, especially from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Sylhet, Saidpur, Jashore, Rajshahi and Barishal.

The airline also has plans of operating flights from Jashore to Cox's Bazar and from Saidpur to Chattogram.

