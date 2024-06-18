US-Bangla Airlines gets ISAGO certificate

Aviation

TBS Report
18 June, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2024, 09:22 pm

US-Bangla Airlines gets ISAGO certificate

US-Bangla Airlines, leading private airlines in Bangladesh, has recently received the admired certificate of registration from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for its outstanding ground handling services.

The IATA Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO) has recognised US-Bangla for maintaining high standard in ground handling services, reads a press release.

US-Bangla Airlines has been registered under the IATA Safety Audit for Ground Operations (ISAGO) programme, covering the following disciplines: organisation and management, load control, passenger and baggage handling, aircraft handling and loading, aircraft ground movement and cargo and mail handling.

US-Bangla Airlines has been an IOSA (IATA Operational Safety Audit) registered airline since 2023 and now it has been ISAGO registered.

