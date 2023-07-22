US-Bangla Airlines adding 9th ATR 72–600 aircraft

The ninth ATR 72-600 aircraft is about to join the US-Bangla Airlines fleet, one of the largest private airlines in Bangladesh.

The aircraft is scheduled to land at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Sunday (23 July) at 4pm, reads a press release.

The new aircraft has 72 seats and will be used to operate flights on various domestic routes and Kolkata.

It is scheduled to be officially received by senior officials of US-Bangla Airlines at the airport.

With the addition of the new ATR 72-600, the US-Bangla fleet will increase to a total of 20 aircraft. The airline currently operates regular flights on all domestic routes as well as international routes to Kolkata, Chennai, Male, Muscat, Doha, Dubai, Sharjah, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Guangzhou.

There are plans to add six wide-body aircraft to the US-Bangla fleet this year.