Dhaka airport’s third terminal 97% complete: Aviation minister

Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan speaks to the media after inspecting the progress of the construction of 3rd terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Thursday (30 May). Photo: UNB

Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan provided a positive update on the construction of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport's third terminal, saying 97% of the work is complete.

"The remaining 3% involves crucial steps like system integration, calibration, and equipment testing. While the terminal building itself is impressive, its success relies on proper maintenance and cleanliness," Minister Faruk said at a press conference following a visit to the site today (30 May).

The much-anticipated terminal opening has yet to be officially scheduled. "I'm happy with the progress," said the minister, "and we expect it to be fully operational by the end of this year or early next year."

He acknowledged the complications involved in finalising the opening date due to the highly technical nature of the project.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the third terminal virtually on 7 October 2023. The project, valued at Tk21,300 crore, commenced in December 2019.

The minister also addressed the need for a second runway at the airport. He confirmed ongoing upgrades to the existing runway's Instrument Landing System (ILS) and radars.

However, the construction of additional buildings near the airport has complicated plans for a second runway. Authorities are actively exploring feasible options for its implementation.

Regarding ground handling services, discussions are underway with Japan for a potential joint venture. While Japan's participation is confirmed, the specific collaborating organisation remains to be determined. Minister Faruk expressed hope for a swift resolution on this matter.

The press conference also addressed the launch of the Dhaka-New York flight.

Minister Faruk said that the Bangladeshi authorities have meticulously addressed all observations raised by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) concerning security and other aspects of the proposed route.

However, he expressed frustration at the lack of clear overall expectations from the FAA. "It's unfortunate that they provide one observation at a time and then nothing else happens," he said.

On a separate note, the minister acknowledged the high parking charges at Bangladeshi airports. He explained the limitations of government subsidies, highlighting that the Civil Aviation Authority relies on its revenue to manage operational costs and development projects.

During the visit, Minister Faruk was accompanied by senior officials including Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry Secretary Md Mokammel Hossain and Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority Chairman Air Vice Marshal Md Mafidur Rahman.

Upon completion, the third terminal will significantly increase passenger handling capacity at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, from the current 8 million to a staggering 24 million annually. Cargo handling capacity will also see a boost.