US Ambassador Peter Haas holds meeting with Biman officials

File Photo of the US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas. Photo: Collected

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas has held a meeting with Biman Bangladesh Airlines officials.

The meeting took place on Tuesday afternoon at Biman's head office, Balaka.

Representatives from the US-based aviation giant Boeing were also present at the meeting, Biman sources confirmed.

However, the specifics of the discussion during the meeting were not disclosed.

Among others, Biman Chairman Mostafa Kamal Uddin, and Managing Director and CEO Shafiqul Azim attended the pre-scheduled meeting.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines, the national carrier, currently has a modern fleet of 21 aircraft, predominantly consisting of Boeing aircraft.

Biman, however, is planning to include aircraft from Airbus, Boeing's competitor, in its fleet.

This deal will introduce the European company Airbus into Bangladesh's aviation market, which has been largely dominated by the American company Boeing.

In a press briefing in Dhaka this May, Dave Schulte, Boeing's commercial marketing managing director for Asia Pacific and India, expressed that Boeing wants to increase its engagement with Bangladesh considering the market's potential.