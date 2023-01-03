United Airways holds current and pending AGMs

Aviation

Press Release
03 January, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2023, 07:29 pm

United Airways holds current and pending AGMs

Press Release
03 January, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2023, 07:29 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

United Airways (BD) Limited held its 17th Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the year 2021-22 today on online platform.

Besides, six other AGMs pending since 2016 were also held to meet the BSEC and Joint Stock Company regulations, said a press release.

The current board of independent directors reiterated its commitment to return the airline to operations at the earliest possible time while complying with the existing rules and regulations of the country. The board informed the shareholders of their plan to revive the airline, initially with cargo operation and begin passenger services within following three years. The board also expressed gratitude to the present government, Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism, BSEC and other concerned parties for all kinds of support and cooperation extended to the airline.

The AGM was presided over by Kazi Wahidul Alam, chairman, and was attended by the Directors Prof Dr M Sadiqul Islam, Prof Md Maksudur Rahman Sarker, Prof Dr Md Badruzzaman Bhuiyan, Mohammed Shah Newaz, Syed Ershad Ahmed and Managing Director (Current Charge) ATM Nazrul Islam.

Auditor's reports and financial statements of the company for all the mentioned years were presented at the AGMs and were approved by the majority of votes casted.

Shareholders also participated at the AGM and appreciated the role of present Board for its initiative in bringing back the airline to operations.

United Airways was established in 2005 and later in 2010 was listed with Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE). In February 2016, the airline stopped flight operations without any prior announcement leaving thousands of general shareholders in uncertainty and despair.

