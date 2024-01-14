Two Dhaka-bound flights land in Kolkata due to dense fog

Aviation

UNB
14 January, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 12:41 pm

Two flights carrying passengers from two Middle-Eastern countries landed at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport of Kolkata in India instead of Dhaka due to dense fog last night.

The flights started landing at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) in Dhaka after 9:30 am this morning when invisibility improved, said Group Captain Mohammad Kamrul Islam, executive director of the HSIA.

On January 4, thirteen flights that failed to land at Dhaka airport were diverted to Kolkata, Hyderabad, Sylhet, and Chattogram international airports.

