Travel agencies owe Tk12.30 crore to Biman: State Minister for Civil Aviation tells parliament

Travel agencies owe Tk12.30 crore to Biman Bangladesh Airlines, State Minister for Civil Aviation M Mahbub Ali said in the parliament today while replying to a tabled question of Awami League MP Habibar Rahman.

The state minister also said various cargo agents owe Tk1.68 crore to Biman.

He said that initiatives were taken to recover the dues but to no avail as some travel agents went bankrupt and were in liquidation process.

"No office or presence was found at the addresses given by many agents. Cases against some agents are ongoing," Mahbub Ali said.

Meanwhile, in response to a question from AL MP Mozaffar Hossain, Environment Minister Shahab Uddin said the amount of forest land in the country is currently 25.75 lakh hectares.

In response to a question from Haji Selim, Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury said the number of landless families in the country now is 2.91 lakh, and 2.96 lakh families have been rehabilitated.

He told the parliament that the rehabilitation programme for remaining landless families is ongoing.