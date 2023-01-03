Tourism entrepreneurs demand e-visa, on-arrival visa for foreigners

TBS Report
03 January, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2023, 09:39 pm

Tourism entrepreneurs demand e-visa, on-arrival visa for foreigners

Tourism sector entrepreneurs have demanded the introduction of one-stop service for tourists, including the introduction of e-visa and on-arrival visa to attract foreign tourists.

They made the demand in the fourth meeting of FBCCI's Standing Committee on Tourism Development (Inbound, Outbound, Domestic and Civil Aviation) on Tuesday.

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Jashim Uddin was present as the chief guest in the event.

He said, 'Tourism industry of Bangladesh is a very important and promising sector. A few days ago, an HSBC report said that by 2030, Bangladesh will become the ninth largest consumer market in the world. People's living standards are improving, the country's economy is growing. In this context, the tourism industry has also become more important".

FBCCI President said that the prime minister has given special importance to the tourism sector. As a part of this, various infrastructural development works are going on focusing the tourism of Cox's Bazar.

He said that the inauguration of Padma Bridge has opened new windows to the tourism industry of Bangladesh. After the inauguration of the Padma Bridge, the number of tourists in the south-western part of the country has increased significantly.

He also said that many sectors will dominate the three-day Bangladesh Business Summit exhibition to be held in March this year on the occasion of FBCCI's 50th anniversary, tourism is one of them.

He also said that a special stall will be there to highlight the potential of the tourism industry at the summit. Besides, there will be a plenary session at the summit on the challenges and prospects of the tourism industry in Bangladesh.

Jashim Uddin commented that FBCCI will always stand by all positive initiatives in the development of tourism sector.

FBCCI Vice President Amin Helali said that apart from attracting foreigners to the tourism sector in Bangladesh, it is also a big market for the country's large population. To ensure the discipline of this potential sector, the participation of all government and private sectors including tourism related associations is essential.

The director in charge of the committee MGR Nasir Majumdar commented that the Prime Minister has paid special attention to the development of the tourism sector

