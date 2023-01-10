Tk32.46cr due: Govt confiscates Regent Airways' bank account

The government has confiscated the bank account of Regent Airways to collect the dues of Tk32.46 crore, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said in the parliament on Tuesday.

Responding to a tabled question from Awami League MP Mohammad Habib Hasan, the minister said that Regent Airways owes the government Tk32.46 crore in travel tax, but Tk1.37 crore has been recovered by confiscating the bank account.

In his question, Habib Hasan wanted to know whether there is any unpaid dues of travel tax from domestic airlines. He also wanted to know what steps the government has taken to collect the dues.

Due to Regent Airways being shut down, the dues remain unpaid. Their bank accounts were seized to collect the unpaid dues, the finance minister said.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Regent Airways postponed all its international and domestic flight operations in 2020.