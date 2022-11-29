Thai express cargo airline K-Mile Asia starts new service between Dhaka and Bangkok

K-Mile Asia, the Thailand-based express cargo airline has launched a new service between Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka from its home base at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Under the new service, K-Mile will operate five flights a week, reports The Loadstar citing a press release.

The new service also upgrades and expands K-Mile's network, with a B737-800BCF next-generation aircraft replacing a B737-400 Classic to serve Hong Kong and Dhaka. K-Mile has added two B737-800BCF aircraft to its fleet, increasing capacity and range while simultaneously reducing carbon emissions. The aircraft is 15% more fuel efficient than the earlier B737-400s and can transport a payload of up to 23 tons with a range of up to 3,700km.

"We are delighted to continue to grow K-Mile's cargo network with the aircraft up gauge to Hong Kong in addition to this new route serving Thailand and Bangladesh. Our new aircraft expand our service offering, and we will continue to respond to customer requirements to develop a quality and reliable ASEAN cargo network," said K-Mile Managing Director Pansith Sasunee.

Established in 2004, K-Mile began operations in 2006, providing both scheduled and charter cargo flights.

In addition to its scheduled operations, the airline continues to offer charter flights across its network, serving Thailand, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and Singapore.