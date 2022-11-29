Thai express cargo airline K-Mile Asia starts new service between Dhaka and Bangkok

Aviation

TBS Report
29 November, 2022, 08:35 am
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 09:01 am

Related News

Thai express cargo airline K-Mile Asia starts new service between Dhaka and Bangkok

TBS Report
29 November, 2022, 08:35 am
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 09:01 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

K-Mile Asia, the Thailand-based express cargo airline has launched a new service between Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka from its home base at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Under the new service, K-Mile will operate five flights a week, reports The Loadstar citing a press release.

The new service also upgrades and expands K-Mile's network, with a B737-800BCF next-generation aircraft replacing a B737-400 Classic to serve Hong Kong and Dhaka.  K-Mile has added two B737-800BCF aircraft to its fleet, increasing capacity and range while simultaneously reducing carbon emissions. The aircraft is 15% more fuel efficient than the earlier B737-400s and can transport a payload of up to 23 tons with a range of up to 3,700km.

"We are delighted to continue to grow K-Mile's cargo network with the aircraft up gauge to Hong Kong in addition to this new route serving Thailand and Bangladesh. Our new aircraft expand our service offering, and we will continue to respond to customer requirements to develop a quality and reliable ASEAN cargo network," said K-Mile Managing Director Pansith Sasunee. 

Established in 2004, K-Mile began operations in 2006, providing both scheduled and charter cargo flights.

In addition to its scheduled operations, the airline continues to offer charter flights across its network, serving Thailand, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and Singapore.

Economy / Top News

K-Mile / Dhaka / bangkok / cargo

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Incorporating spirituality in your home interior

12m | Habitat
Established in 1984 by Fauzia Amin Neena, Kanishka is a pioneering name in the shari industry of Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Kanishka: 38 years of giving Taant a new identity

42m | Panorama
With 110 years of global expertise, Whirlpool comes to Bangladesh

With 110 years of global expertise, Whirlpool comes to Bangladesh

21h | Brands
Armani Si: Fragrance that will never go unnoticed

Armani Si: Fragrance that will never go unnoticed

22h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Diverse collection of products at SME fair

Diverse collection of products at SME fair

11h | Videos
Drishyam 2 grosses Rs100 cr in 7 days

Drishyam 2 grosses Rs100 cr in 7 days

12h | Videos
Spain 1-1 Germany: Post-match tactical analysis

Spain 1-1 Germany: Post-match tactical analysis

12h | Videos
US-Iran head on after 22 years in Qatar

US-Iran head on after 22 years in Qatar

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

4
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

5
Apparel orders pick up after three dull months
RMG

Apparel orders pick up after three dull months

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill