Sylhet airport to resume flights from Thursday

UNB
22 June, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2022, 10:18 pm

Photo: Wikipedia
Photo: Wikipedia

Flights will be resumed at Osmani International Airport, Sylhet from Thursday after six days of suspension due to the ongoing flood.

Abdus Sattar, station manager of Osmani International Airport, confirmed the matter to UNB on Wednesday.   

The airport authorities had suspended flight operations at the airport as flood water inundated the runway on 17 June. They had also rescheduled the flights to London. 

Though the floodwater receded from the airport on Sunday, flights operation could not be resumed as approach lights were still inundated.

However, the airport authorities will only operate flights in the daytime. The decision to operate flights at night will be taken later, he said.  

The second round of flood devastated the northeastern part of the country, especially Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrokona, and Habiganj districts.

