Stop passengers’ harassment at Dhaka airport: State minister

Aviation

TBS Report
23 May, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2022, 03:58 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

State Minister for Aviation and Tourism Mahbub Ali has instructed concerned authorities to ensure that the passengers are not harassed and interrogated unnecessarily at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA).

While responding to the very concern raised by reporters on Monday, Mahbub Ali informed that he has already discussed the matter with Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and the airport immigration authority.

"Every day around 21,000 passengers fly through Dhaka airport thus it would not be conducive to interrogate them all in their best interest," he said.

"Not everyone needs to be questioned. Only stop those who seem dubious. If necessary, interrogate them separately," the state minister said, adding that his visit to the airport today was aimed to inspect the situation. 

Only those deemed as needed are being questioned while immigration police are responsible for identifying real passengers, Mahbub Ali noted after the visit.

Meanwhile, the airport customs has been directed to conduct searches on those who are suspected on the basis of tipoffs.

According to the state minister, only 1-2% of the passengers can be checked separately.

At the time, he also advised all to remain cautious about Monkeypox, an infectious disease.

