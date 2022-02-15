State Minister Mahbub hopes for direct international flights from Sylhet soon

Direct international flights will be operated from Sylhet Osmani Airport once the construction of its international terminal is completed, said State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali on Tuesday (15 February).

He expressed this hope while visiting the airport to see the progress in the work on the international terminal and its expansion.

He said despite the Covid-19 pandemic Biman operated its flights to UK from Sylhet airport.

Talking about prospect of Biman's direct flight on Dhaka-New York route, Mahbub said an audit team from New York will arrive on 27 February to discuss the subject.

"We hope we can launch a direct flight on this route soon," he told reporters.

To another question he said the government mulls subsidising plane fares for Middle East-bound Bangladeshi immigrants.