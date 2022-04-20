SpiceJet to resume Ctg-Kolkata flights on Thursday

Indian budget airline SpiceJet has resumed flights on the Chattogram-Kolkata route.

The 78-seater dash aircraft will depart for Kolkata from Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram at 10.15am on Thursday.

It will take around 55 minutes to reach Kolkata from Chattogram and the aircraft will operate at full capacity on the trip.

"Although SpiceJet previously operated non-stop flights four times a week, daily flights will operate on schedule from now on," SpiceJet Chattogram In-charge Asif Chowdhury told The Business Standard.

Earlier on 5 November, 2020, Indian airline SpiceJet launched flights on the Chattogram-Kolkata route as their 11th international destination. At that time, it operated non-stop flights on the route four times a week. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, flights were suspended.

When the Covid-19 infection rate came down to a tolerable level, flights resumed under an air bubble agreement signed between Bangladesh and India, aimed at restarting commercial passenger services during the pandemic.

However, flights on the route were suspended again from 27 March, 2022, until now.