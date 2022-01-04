Spice Jet to resume its Chattogram-Kolkata flights

Indian private budget carrier SpiceJet would resume its flight operation in Chattogram-Kolkata route from 7 January, nine months after remaining suspended due to covid.

Initially the airliner will operate four days a week—Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

SpiceJet Chattogram office in-charge Asif Chowdhury told TBS that the first flight would depart from Chattogram Shah Amanat International Airport Friday at 10:15 AM to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport.

SpiceJet started operation in Bangladesh with its maiden flight in Chattogram-Kolkata route on 5 November in 2020. But the operation was suspended with the spike of the Covid from 11 April in 2021. SpiceJet operates direct flights on the Dhaka-Kolkata route too.

SpiceJet allows the passengers to travel to Chennai, Delhi, Bombay and Bengaluru under throw connection from Kolkata.