Saudia ranks 3rd most punctual global airline in July

Aviation

TBS Report
12 September, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2023, 06:07 pm

Related News

Saudia ranks 3rd most punctual global airline in July

The airline had 83.76% of its flights arrive at their destination on time and 85.89% of its flights depart on time

TBS Report
12 September, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2023, 06:07 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Saudia Airlines, the flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has taken third position among the top 10 international airlines in terms of on time performance in July 2023, according to Cirium's monthly On-time Performance Report. 

The airline had 83.76% of its flights arrive at their destination on time and 85.89% of its flights depart on time, said a press release.

Saudia was placed above Japan Airlines, Qatar Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Iberia, Aeromexico, Delta Air Lines and Emirates. LATAM Airlines was named the most punctual airline in July, with 85.30% of flights arriving at their destination on time. The second spot was highly contested, with Avianca securing an 84.67% punctuality score, just ahead of Saudia.

Cirium's report compares the on-time performance of scheduled passenger flights operated by the top airlines throughout various regions globally. 

The new report is based on airline arrivals and airport departures for the period 1 July 2023 through 31 July 2023.

Over the entirety of July, Saudia demonstrated strong numbers across the board that indicate performance above industry averages. 

As per the Cirium report, the airline reported a 99.67% completion factor in July, which measures scheduled flights that are completed compared to those that were cancelled.

Saudia has continued to achieve remarkable operational performance, as evident by the performance report shared by the airline for the first half of 2023. 

The report highlights the transportation of over 13.7 million passengers on both domestic and international routes, representing a substantial 24% increase compared to the same period last year. 

This impressive feat was accomplished through the operation of 85,400 flights, reflecting a growth rate of 6%. 

Furthermore, flight hours surged by an impressive 22%, reaching a total of 261,600 hours, according to the report.

Saudi Arabia / Airline

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

No, climate scientists aren't being forced to exaggerate

No, climate scientists aren't being forced to exaggerate

3h | Panorama
In the face of climate change and raging floods, the likelihood of these deaths increases. PHOTO: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Death in Ctg drain: A tragedy borne out of complacency

4h | Panorama
Bug fixing for edtechs with Shikho

Bug fixing for edtechs with Shikho

10h | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Autumn bringing rain drizzles Dhaka

23h | Features

More Videos from TBS

North Korea's Kim boards train bound for Russia and summit with Putin

North Korea's Kim boards train bound for Russia and summit with Putin

40m | TBS World
Ukraine's counter-offensive can be carried out only 30 days!

Ukraine's counter-offensive can be carried out only 30 days!

5h | TBS World
The Royal Enfield Bullet has barely changed in its 91 years

The Royal Enfield Bullet has barely changed in its 91 years

7h | TBS Stories
Bangladesh Bank's reserves fell below 22 billion dollars

Bangladesh Bank's reserves fell below 22 billion dollars

8h | TBS Economy