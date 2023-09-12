Saudia ranks 3rd most punctual global airline in July

Saudia Airlines, the flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has taken third position among the top 10 international airlines in terms of on time performance in July 2023, according to Cirium's monthly On-time Performance Report.

The airline had 83.76% of its flights arrive at their destination on time and 85.89% of its flights depart on time, said a press release.

Saudia was placed above Japan Airlines, Qatar Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Iberia, Aeromexico, Delta Air Lines and Emirates. LATAM Airlines was named the most punctual airline in July, with 85.30% of flights arriving at their destination on time. The second spot was highly contested, with Avianca securing an 84.67% punctuality score, just ahead of Saudia.

Cirium's report compares the on-time performance of scheduled passenger flights operated by the top airlines throughout various regions globally.

The new report is based on airline arrivals and airport departures for the period 1 July 2023 through 31 July 2023.

Over the entirety of July, Saudia demonstrated strong numbers across the board that indicate performance above industry averages.

As per the Cirium report, the airline reported a 99.67% completion factor in July, which measures scheduled flights that are completed compared to those that were cancelled.

Saudia has continued to achieve remarkable operational performance, as evident by the performance report shared by the airline for the first half of 2023.

The report highlights the transportation of over 13.7 million passengers on both domestic and international routes, representing a substantial 24% increase compared to the same period last year.

This impressive feat was accomplished through the operation of 85,400 flights, reflecting a growth rate of 6%.

Furthermore, flight hours surged by an impressive 22%, reaching a total of 261,600 hours, according to the report.