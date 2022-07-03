Saudia to collect Hajj pilgrims' baggage from hotels

Aviation

BSS
03 July, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 08:21 pm

Related News

Saudia to collect Hajj pilgrims' baggage from hotels

BSS
03 July, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 08:21 pm
Photo:Saudi Gazette
Photo:Saudi Gazette

Saudia, formerly known as Saudi Arabian Airlines, will collect its hajj passengers' baggage from their respective hotels or other accommodations 24 hours prior to their departure for reducing pilgrims'  hassles by limiting airport awaiting time. 

The flag carrier of Saudi Arabia will also issue Hajj pilgrims' boarding passes and luggage tags to eliminate hold-ups during check-in, a Saudia press release said here today.

The airline initiated the new luggage service for its international Hajj passengers from the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah to offer pilgrims to travel easily without worrying about carrying around their luggages after 
their pilgrimage.

Saudia hajj passengers have been requested to use WhatsApp and email to avail the free offer.

In this regards, travelers from Makkah can connect by email - hajjm1@jed-sa.com, or WhatsApp number +966515223812 while from Madinah by email- hajjS1@jed-sa.com or WhatsApp on +966515223813. 

Saudia has also launched an awareness campaign to aid pilgrims through customs and airline regulations when traveling home.

Under the campaign, information on baggage claim and delivery procedure were posted in 20 international and domestic stations, hotels, campsites, and holy sites in Makkah and Madinah in six different languages and signs. 

Economy

Saudia Airlines / Hajj

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A Glittery Eid

A Glittery Eid

9h | Mode
Rise’s target customers are people who crave to express themselves through what they wear, and their clothing line is not relegated to any age range.

Level up your Eid game with Rise

9h | Mode
Stefan Dercon, a Professor of Economics at the University of Oxford and former Chief Economist of the Department of International Development (DFID). Illustration: TBS

Renewing the ‘elite bargain’ for Bangladesh’s future growth

12h | Panorama
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Warren Buffett's 10 tips to get rich

Warren Buffett's 10 tips to get rich

1h | Videos
Chirkutt performs on Fete de La Music Fest

Chirkutt performs on Fete de La Music Fest

11h | Videos
Madhuri Sanchita's seed ornaments exhibition

Madhuri Sanchita's seed ornaments exhibition

11h | Videos
Bangabandhu Tunnel to change lives of million

Bangabandhu Tunnel to change lives of million

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

6
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years