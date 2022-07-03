Saudia to collect Hajj pilgrims' baggage from hotels

Saudia, formerly known as Saudi Arabian Airlines, will collect its hajj passengers' baggage from their respective hotels or other accommodations 24 hours prior to their departure for reducing pilgrims' hassles by limiting airport awaiting time.

The flag carrier of Saudi Arabia will also issue Hajj pilgrims' boarding passes and luggage tags to eliminate hold-ups during check-in, a Saudia press release said here today.

The airline initiated the new luggage service for its international Hajj passengers from the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah to offer pilgrims to travel easily without worrying about carrying around their luggages after

their pilgrimage.

Saudia hajj passengers have been requested to use WhatsApp and email to avail the free offer.

In this regards, travelers from Makkah can connect by email - hajjm1@jed-sa.com, or WhatsApp number +966515223812 while from Madinah by email- hajjS1@jed-sa.com or WhatsApp on +966515223813.

Saudia has also launched an awareness campaign to aid pilgrims through customs and airline regulations when traveling home.

Under the campaign, information on baggage claim and delivery procedure were posted in 20 international and domestic stations, hotels, campsites, and holy sites in Makkah and Madinah in six different languages and signs.