Russian ambassador expresses interest in starting direct Dhaka-Moscow flights

Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytskiy with Minister of Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry Muhammad Faruk Khan at the Secretariat on 14 March, 2024. Photo: Courtesy

Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytskiy today (14 March) expressed interest in starting direct Dhaka-Moscow flights so tourists from both countries can travel easily.

During a meeting with Minister of Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry Muhammad Faruk Khan at the Secretariat, Mantytskiy also said the country wanted to become a development partner of Bangladesh's aviation industry, a press release by the aviation ministry said.

"We want to create a partnership with the growing aviation industry in Bangladesh. Russia is keen to provide any kind of assistance there, including technical assistance," the ambassador said.

On the issue of starting direct flights, he said a large number of Russian tourists travel to different countries of the world.

"If direct flights are launched, all Russian tourists will be interested in coming to Bangladesh. If the number of Russian tourists in Bangladesh increases, it will contribute to the development of the tourism industry and strengthen the friendship between the people of the two countries."

In reply, Faruk Khan said they welcomed the desire of a friendly country like Russia to become a development partner in the aviation industry of Bangladesh.

In regard to the direct flight, he said a decision would be taken subject to discussions between the relevant authorities of the two countries in accordance with international norms.

"Work is being done to realise the immense potential of tourism in Bangladesh. The tourism master plan has already been finalised and it will be implemented this year itself. We are also developing intensive tourism zones in several other parts of the country, including Cox's Bazar. We are ready to welcome Russian tourists to Bangladesh," Faruk Khan said.