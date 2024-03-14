Russian ambassador expresses interest in starting direct Dhaka-Moscow flights

Aviation

TBS Report
14 March, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2024, 03:28 pm

Related News

Russian ambassador expresses interest in starting direct Dhaka-Moscow flights

In regard to the direct flight, he said a decision would be taken subject to discussions between the relevant authorities of the two countries in accordance with international norms

TBS Report
14 March, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2024, 03:28 pm
Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytskiy with Minister of Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry Muhammad Faruk Khan at the Secretariat on 14 March, 2024. Photo: Courtesy
Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytskiy with Minister of Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry Muhammad Faruk Khan at the Secretariat on 14 March, 2024. Photo: Courtesy

Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytskiy today (14 March) expressed interest in starting direct Dhaka-Moscow flights so tourists from both countries can travel easily. 

During a meeting with Minister of Civil Aviation and Tourism Ministry Muhammad Faruk Khan at the Secretariat, Mantytskiy also said the country wanted to become a development partner of Bangladesh's aviation industry, a press release by the aviation ministry said.

"We want to create a partnership with the growing aviation industry in Bangladesh. Russia is keen to provide any kind of assistance there, including technical assistance," the ambassador said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On the issue of starting direct flights, he said a large number of Russian tourists travel to different countries of the world. 

"If direct flights are launched, all Russian tourists will be interested in coming to Bangladesh. If the number of Russian tourists in Bangladesh increases, it will contribute to the development of the tourism industry and strengthen the friendship between the people of the two countries."

In reply, Faruk Khan said they welcomed the desire of a friendly country like Russia to become a development partner in the aviation industry of Bangladesh. 

In regard to the direct flight, he said a decision would be taken subject to discussions between the relevant authorities of the two countries in accordance with international norms.

"Work is being done to realise the immense potential of tourism in Bangladesh. The tourism master plan has already been finalised and it will be implemented this year itself. We are also developing intensive tourism zones in several other parts of the country, including Cox's Bazar. We are ready to welcome Russian tourists to Bangladesh," Faruk Khan said.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh / Russia / Moscow

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Boeing&#039;s reputation, already tarnished, faces an uphill battle in restoring trust among airlines, regulators, and passengers amidst each new incident and negative publicity. Photo: Collected

Whistleblower’s death throws Boeing from frying pan into the fire

7h | Panorama
AI-generated representational image.

Ramadan away from home: How it goes for Bangladeshi students abroad

1h | Features
The unimaginable opportunity to work with scientists from around the world and do research was like a dream come true for Showmitra. Photo: Showmitra Chowdhury

Antarctica through the eyes of a Bangladeshi scientist

1d | Panorama
The renewed Shaheed Dr Fazle Rabbi Park is an important addition to the very few breathing spaces in a traffic and building-clogged Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shahid Dr Fazle Rabbi Park: An ideal example of an urban community park

21h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Beef Boti Kabab at Iftar

Beef Boti Kabab at Iftar

2h | Videos
The spring evening took Sadi Mohammed

The spring evening took Sadi Mohammed

4h | Videos
Even if the message is seen on Instagram, the sender will not understand!

Even if the message is seen on Instagram, the sender will not understand!

5h | Videos
Arsenal seal historic Champions League Quarter-Final

Arsenal seal historic Champions League Quarter-Final

6h | Videos