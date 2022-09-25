Qatar Airways named world’s best airline for the seventh time

Qatar Airways named world’s best airline for the seventh time

The Qatari flag-carrier also scooped up eight additional awards, including Best Business Class, Best Business Class Seat and Best Business Class Lounge Dining.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Qatar Airways has been named the world's best airline by Skytrax, a UK-based airline and airport review and ranking site. This is the seventh time that Qatar Airways has won the top prize since the awards were introduced in 1999. 

Aviation industry leaders gathered at the Langham Hotel on Friday for the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022 –  the first time the event had been held in person since 2019. The site conducted more than 14 million customer surveys in more than 100 countries for listing the world's top airlines. 

The Qatari flag-carrier also scooped up eight additional awards, including Best Business Class, Best Business Class Seat and Best Business Class Lounge Dining.

The airline also claimed the No 1 slot in AirlineRatings.com's ranking of the world's best airlines two months ago.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said:  "To be named as the World's Best Airline was always a goal when Qatar Airways was created, but to win it for the seventh time and pick up three additional awards is a testament to all the hard work of our incredible employees. Their continued dedication and drive is to ensure our passengers have the best experience possible when they fly with Qatar Airways."

"To win these awards in the same year that we celebrate our 25th anniversary is even more rewarding and I want to offer a sincere thanks to all our passengers who voted for us. Your support drives us to greater achievements every day, we value your loyalty and aim to create memories of a lifetime when you fly with Qatar Airways," he added.

Singapore Airlines was listed as the second-best airline in the world, with Emirates in third, ANA All Nippon Airways in fourth, and Qantas Airways in the fifth position, out of more than 350 airlines included in the survey results.

According to Skytrax, these are the world's top 20 airlines in 2022: 

1. Qatar Airways

2. Singapore Airlines

3. Emirates

4. ANA (All Nippon Airways)

5. Qantas Airways

6. Japan Airlines

7. Turkish Airlines

8. Air France

9. Korean Air

10. Swiss International Air Lines

11. British Airways

12. Etihad Airways

13. China Southern Airlines

14. Hainan Airlines

15. Lufthansa

16. Cathay Pacific

17. KLM

18. EVA Air

19. Virgin Atlantic

20. Vistara
 

