PM seeks ICAO assistance for standard aviation navigation services in Bangladesh

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sought assistance and technical support from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for Bangladesh in rendering standard aviation navigation services and creating skilled manpower for maintenance of aircrafts.

"Bangladesh Expects ICAO to provide assistance with technical support in rendering aviation navigation services according to ICAO standards, and creating skilled manpower for regulating the maintenance standards of aircrafts registered in Bangladesh," she said.

The prime minister sought the cooperation when ICAO Council President Salvatore Sciacchitano and ICAO Secretary-General Juan Carlos Salazar Gomez paid a courtesy call on her at the latter's official, residence Ganabhaban on Monday (16 October).

PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the reporters after the meeting.

Hasina hoped that the ICAO will support Bangladesh in creating skilled manpower to regulate maintenance of the aircraft as per the ICAO standards registered in the country.

During the meeting, she said Bangladesh would be an aviation hub connecting the East and the West. So, the government is developing its airports accordingly, she said seeking the ICAO's support in this regard.

In this context, the ICAO Council president also said there is a huge potential for the aviation sector in Bangladesh. The ICAO will support Bangladesh, he assured.

The new generation of aviation professionals started their careers, he said.

Pointing out the soft opening of the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Sciacchitano said this terminal is beautiful, which will help ensure the security and comforts of the air passengers.

"The main task would be to ensure security of passengers," he said.

In this regard, the ICAO Council president highly appreciated the measures of the government of Sheikh Hasina for promoting the connectivity.

The prime minister said her government is putting emphasis on protecting the environment.

She said the government is very careful over the protection of environment and Bangladesh emits very little amount of carbon but the country is one of the worst victims.

In this context, PM Hasina said her party has been continuing tree plantation campaigns since 1985 following the footprint of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who introduced the tree plantation programme.

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali, Prime Minister's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Md Mokammel Hossain and Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman were present.