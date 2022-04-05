Passengers criticise Biman service at Dhaka airport public hearing 

TBS Report
05 April, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2022, 07:54 pm

File photo of Biman Aircraft/Royed Bin Masud
File photo of Biman Aircraft/Royed Bin Masud

Passengers at a public hearing have shared their complaints against the poor services of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

Passengers complained about the quality of services at the hearing organised by the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Authority held Tuesday (5 April) afternoon urging Biman to improve them.

Mohammad Riyad Sarkar from Daudkandi in Cumilla asked the first question in the public hearing.

He was scheduled to board a flight to Saudi Arabia at 3pm Tuesday. However, upon arrival on time, he learned that the flight was delayed.

He went to the counter of the plane and wanted to know but to no avail.

"They treated me like a beggar when I went to the counter," Riyad said at the hearing.

He also expressed his frustration over the crowded situation saying with so many people at the airport, it looks like a tourist area.

"Is there a movie being screened here? Why is the service at an international airport not international?" he vented.

After hearing the complaint, the chief guest of the public hearing, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman wanted to know who was present at the public hearing as a representative of Biman. 

Although representatives of various domestic and foreign airlines were present at the public hearing, no one from Biman was present. 

Expressing dissatisfaction over their absence, Caab Chairman instructed the representative of Biman to attend the public hearing within five minutes.

Expressing sympathy for the harassment of the passengers, Mofidur Rahman said, "We are sorry for your inconvenience. It is unfortunate that you arrived in the morning and had to board the flight at night but the airlines did not inform you of the delay. They didn't do it right. We will talk to the airlines about this."

The Caab chairman also said if any passenger is denied services, the person responsible will be punished. 

"Everyone at the airport has to be held accountable. Those who fail to provide services are fined. We are trying to increase the passenger service," he added. 

Regarding the visitors who came with the passengers, Mafidur Rahman said that Shahjalal Airport is not a recreation centre or a beach. 

"Most of the time the whole family arrives at the airport with the passengers. Passengers need to be aware of these issues."

After ten minutes, Arifuzzaman Khan, station manager of Biman Bangladesh Airlines appeared in the public hearing. 

"We are sorry," he said at the hearing in response to Riyad's allegations. 

"We are taking action after hearing his case,'' he assured. 

Another man, Touhidul Islam, complained about the high cost of air tickets to various destinations in the Middle East. 

He said he bought both outgoing and incoming tickets from Abu Dhabi for a Middle Eastern country for Tk50,000.

"But to buy a ticket for the same destination, including Abu Dhabi, I have to pay Tk80,000 to Tk120,000. Why is that?'

In response to this question, Caab chairman Mafidur Rahman said that the ticket price is mainly the concern of the airlines. 

According to Mafidur, the government has tried to reduce the price by sitting with the airlines. 

"In fact, the number of aircraft is less than the demand for passengers from Bangladesh to the Middle East. Due to this, the fare from Bangladesh to Middle Eastern countries is higher than in other countries."

The aircraft has already reduced fares, increasing seat capacity, he added.

Golam Mostafa, a Saudi-bound passenger, said, "Immigration takes less time at another country's airport, it takes less time to get out of the airport. In contrast, immigration at Shahjalal airport takes longer. After landing at the airport, it takes more than two hours to get out with the luggage. Why is that? And flights are often delayed, why?"

In response to the question, Mafidur Rahman said, "We would like to know from the aviation authorities why the flight was delayed. As far as I know, Biman is overcoming this problem. However, we will try to get an explanation from the airline authorities why this is happening."

Georgian citizen Carl Auguston took part in the public hearing and appreciated the hospitality of Bangladesh. 

However, he also complained that he could not use the Wi-Fi facility at the airport as he did not have a SIM from a Bangladeshi telecom operator.

In response, Caab Chairman said that Wi-Fi is available for all passengers at the airport's arrival terminal. But there is no Wi-Fi at the exit. However, he promised to make arrangements soon.

The public hearing was attended by the newly departed Executive Director of Shahjalal Airport Group Captain AHM Touhid-ul Ahsan, the newly appointed Executive Director Group Captain Kamrul Islam and other senior officials of Bebichak.

