Operation and maintenance of Dhaka Airport's terminal-3 under PPP

The operation and maintenance works of the third terminal of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka will be conducted under Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved in principle a project regarding this on Thursday at a meeting presided by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.

After the meeting, Syed Mahbub Khan, additional secretary of the Cabinet Division, said, "The project titled 'Operation and Maintenance of Terminal-3 at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport' will be implemented under PPP. We have approved this in principle."

However, he said that the committee has not fixed yet the companies who will get the work for this project.

According to sources, the third terminal of the airport will be inaugurated in October this year. It is being constructed on the model of the Changi Airport in Singapore. More than 51% of the terminal has already been completed.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAAB) sources, the third terminal for the Shahjalal Airport construction project was approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) on 24 October 2017.

The cost of the project was initially estimated at Tk13,610 crore which later increased to Tk21,398 crore. The construction work of the project began in December 2019.

Most of the funding for the project is coming from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica). The agency is giving around Tk16,141 crore as loans. The Bangladesh government is providing the remaining Tk5,258 crore.

Govt to buy 1.10cr litres of soybean oil

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) chaired by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal decided to procure 1.10 crore litres of soybean oil for the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) from a local source.

Briefing reporters virtually after the meeting, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Syed Mahbub Khan said the soybean oil will be bought at a cost of around Tk200 crore from Shun Shing Edible Oil Ltd.

The CCGP also approved another proposal of TCB to procure 8,000 tonnes of lentils from ETC Agro Processing Pvt Ltd, India, with a cost of Tk73.96 crore. The local agent of the Indian company is Export Trading BD Ltd, Dhaka.

The meeting approved another proposal of the Roads and Highways Department to procure the civil works under package number WP-02 of the "SASEC Dhaka-Sylhet Corridor Road Development" Project from a joint venture of HEGO, China and Mir Akhter, Bangladesh with a cost of Tk1,055.20 crore.

The meeting also approved a proposal from Public Works Department under the Housing and Public Works Ministry to procure the electrification works of the "Construction of nine Residential Tower Buildings for Policemen in Dhaka Metropolitan Area" under Project Package No-WD-5/2 from Noorani Construction Ltd with a cost of Tk23.20 crore.