NXT AIR’s first aircraft arrives at its home base in Cox’s Bazar 

The first cargo aircraft of NXT AIR airline landed at its home base in Cox's Bazar on Monday.

Eying the country's emergence as an export oriented economic powerhouse, in addition to keeping up pace with modern customer consumption patterns, NXT Air started its journey as a home-grown dedicated cargo air carrier.

On 17 December last year, NXT AIR received its initial No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB), reads a press release.

The airline company plans to commence international freight flights by 2022 with the induction of a second ATR 72 and a Boeing 738.

The airline acknowledged gratitude to the Ministry of Civil Aviation & Tourism, Ministry of Commerce and Civil Aviation Authority Bangladesh (CAAB) for their support and cooperation despite the lockdown situation during the pandemic period.

It also extended thanks to its Team Capt Khalid Saifullah, Director Flight Operations (DFO); Adyet Deosa Rai, Director Engineering (DE); and Anjon Sanyal, CAMO Manager of NXT AIR Limited for their tireless efforts and commitment to achieve the dream.