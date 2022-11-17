Novoair starts Rajshahi-Cox's Bazar direct flights

Aviation

TBS Report
17 November, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 17 November, 2022, 12:25 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Novoair, one of the local private carriers in Bangladesh, has started direct flights between Rajshahi and Cox's Bazar.

Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman (Liton) inaugurated the flight on Thursday at Shah Makhdum Airport, Rajshahi, reads a press release. 

The direct flight will depart from Rajshahi every Thursday at 10:30 am and will arrive in Cox's Bazar at 12 pm.

Similarly, it will depart from Cox's Bazar every Sunday at 3:35 pm and will arrive in Rajshahi at 5:05 pm.

One-way fare will start from Tk5,900.

The airliner is also offering hotel free to Cox's Bazar for three nights and four days stay in Cox's Bazar for tourists.

To avail of this offer, passengers are to purchase return couple tickets on Rajshahi-Cox's Bazar-Rajshahi route.

This offer includes return tickets for a couple and a free hotel stay for three nights. 

Novoair currently operates daily flights from Dhaka to Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Saidpur, Jashore, Sylhet, Rajshahi, and Kolkata.

Novoair Managing Director Mofizur Rahman, Rajshahi Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Masudur Rahman, high officials of government and other organisations were also present at the flight opening ceremony on Thursday. 

Comments

